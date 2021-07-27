TBI, Greeneville police investigating man’s death

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Greeneville Police Department are investigating after a man’s body was found.

The TBI says the body was discovered Tuesday evening at a home on Whirlwind Road in Greeneville.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong requested TBI’s assistance in the investigation. Greeneville’s assistant police chief, Mike Crum, says TBI was requested due to “due to potential conflicts of interest.”

The TBI says the investigation remains “active and ongoing.”