TBI: Greene County girl burned in May camper fire remains hospitalized in ‘serious condition’

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the children burned in a Greene County camper fire in May remains in the hospital, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a TBI spokesperson, the girl burned in the fire is hospitalized in “serious condition.”

No other information on her condition was given.

The 3-year-old girl and her twin brother both suffered serious burns when the camper caught fire on Woolsey Road.

The 3-year-old boy was killed in the fire.

The parents of the children were arrested shortly after the fire on child neglect charges.

The father, Robert Inbody, is accused of leaving the twins unattended during the fire, and court documents allege that he was using a welder at the time of the camper fire.

The mother, Devin Lee Cullum, was charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect for allegedly withholding information from authorities after Inbody fled the scene after giving his daughter to first responders at the fire.