TBI: Former employee stole more than $60K from TCAT Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators say a former employee of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton stole more than $60,000 from her former employer.

A grand jury has indicted Valerie Carrier, 55, on one count of theft over $60,000.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents began investigating financial discrepancies involving refunds to student account at TCAT Elizabethton in November 2020.

The investigation found that between February 2018 and April 2019, Carrier used her position as financial services coordinator to steal more than $60,000, according to the TBI.

The agency says Carrier has since been terminated from TCAT Elizabethton.

Carrier turned herself in Wednesday afternoon and was booked into the Carter County Jail on a $25,000 bond.