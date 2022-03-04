JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping Johnson City police in their search for three inmates who escaped work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

On Friday, the TBI tweeted photos of Brianna Fleenor, Mary Elizabeth Dunn and Kayla Pierson. All three are wanted by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) for felony escape.

Anyone with information on where the escaped inmates are is asked to call the JCPD at 423-434-6166.

The women escaped from work detail while at Freedom Hall on Feb. 22. Later that same day, a man identified as Nathan Adams was arrested and charged with facilitating escape after he allegedly picked them up and drove the trio to an undisclosed location.

Fleenor is wanted by the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) in relation to a shooting. The BVPD reports Fleenor shot a man in the shoulder and further wounded him after an argument in June 2021. The U.S. Marshal Service has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Fleenor’s arrest.

Shortly after the escape, the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the BVPD reported the trio was believed to be in a stolen white Honda Accord.