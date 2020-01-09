TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Middle TN 16-year-old

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy from Greenbrier, Tennessee.
According to the TBI, Cole Fox is from Greenbrier in Robertson County, north of Nashville.
TBI says Fox is 5’9″ and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Fox was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and a puffy, orange vest.
If anyone has any information regarding Fox’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.