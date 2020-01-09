TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Middle TN 16-year-old

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy from Greenbrier, Tennessee.

According to the TBI, Cole Fox is from Greenbrier in Robertson County, north of Nashville.

TBI says Fox is 5’9″ and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Fox was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and a puffy, orange vest.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 16-year-old Cole Fox, who is missing from Greenbrier.



If you have seen Cole or have information about his whereabouts, call Greenbrier PD at (615) 643-4467 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!



Please hit RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/OImH0EFrTC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 9, 2020

If anyone has any information regarding Fox’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.