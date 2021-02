GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Greene County.

According to a tweet from the TBI, Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall has been reported missing.

Alyssa has a known medical condition, according to the TBI.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 15-year-old Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall, who is missing from Greene County. She has a known medical condition.



If you know where she is, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 423-798-1800. pic.twitter.com/FYznBlMVvN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 22, 2021

She is described as a white girl with brown eyes and red hair. She is 5’7″ and weighs about 112 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.