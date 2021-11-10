TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for 2 missing Sullivan County children

Photos: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Nicole Penn (left) and Wyatt Cook (right). Courtesy of the TBI

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a pair of children in Sullivan County missing from Blountville.

According to a tweet from the TBI, 6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook were last seen on Nov. 9 in the area of Jackson Hollow Rd. in Kingsport.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 6-year-old Nicole Penn and 7-month-old Wyatt Cook, missing from Sullivan County.



They were last seen in the area of Jackson Hollow Rd. in Kingsport.



Have info? Call the @SCSO_1780 at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Y65TLYI83q — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021

The TBI said there is no known direction of travel at this time.

Nicole is four feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt.

Wyatt is just over two feet tall, weighs approximately 18 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen gray and blue shirt in Blountville, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asks that if you have any information on where Nicole or Wyatt may be, you call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.