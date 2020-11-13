TBI: Elizabethton man jailed on murder charges now indicted on sexual exploitation charges

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A man arrested in 2017 for reportedly attacking and murdering an elderly woman is facing new, and unrelated charges.

Chad Anthony Benfield, 47, now faces sexual exploitation charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In a release Friday, TBI officials said Benfield “downloaded images of child pornography and conducted more than a hundred online searches for additional pornographic images containing children.”

The Carter County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Benfield with one count of Sexual

Exploitation of a Minor and 177 counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, according to a release.

Benfield was served on these charges in the Carter County Jail.

Currently Benfield is awaiting trial after he was charged for first degree murder in the 2017 death of Mary Nolen, of Stoney Creek.

Benfield’s trial is set for February 2021.

RELATED STORIES