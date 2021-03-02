TBI: East Tenn. woman reportedly last seen heading to church in Scott County, Va. over the weekend

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen over the weekend heading to a church service in Southwest Virginia.

According to the TBI, Brenda Howard, 67, is missing from the Horton Ford area of Hancock County.

A post on the TBI Twitter account read in part, “Mrs. Howard was reportedly last seen on Saturday before heading to Scott County, Virginia to attend a church service.”

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information!

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND