BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 32-year-old inmate at the Sullivan County Jail died Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jenna Marie Sims, 32, was being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a violation of probation charge.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

The TBI says they are awaiting autopsy results.

