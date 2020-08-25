TBI: Cyber tip leads to arrest of Johnson City man on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Johnson City man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a release from TBI officials, Ritchie George Kennedy, 37, reportedly uploaded child pornography material to his account from September 2019 and June 2020.

The information came from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May.

Authorities added, “During the course of the investigation, Agents identified that individual as Ritchie Kennedy. On Monday, Agents, joined by officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Probation Office, executed a search warrant at a residence on Sheffield Circle.”

Kennedy was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.