TBI continuing search for man wanted for raping patient at long-term care facility; $2,500 reward offered

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing their search for a man wanted for the rape of a patient at a long-term care facility in Washington County.
During a “Fugitive Friday” post on Twitter, the agency asked for people to let them know about the whereabouts of Lorenzo Barr Kamanda.
According to TBI, “Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and TBI and stands accused of raping a mentally incapacitate patient at a long-term facility where he worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).”
He was added to TBI’s “Most Wanted List” in 2017. A reward for up to $2,500 is being offered for his arrest.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.