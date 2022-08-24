STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday confirmed with News Channel 11 that the agency is assisting the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in an investigation.

Authorities are at the scene of a Dry Branch Road property, including investigators with the TBI and CCSO. Police have not yet provided any details surrounding the nature of the incident.





Dry Branch Road scene (Photos: WJHL)

The TBI referred News Channel 11 to the CCSO for information regarding the incident. News Channel 11 has reached out to the CCSO and Sheriff Dexter Lunceford multiple times throughout the morning and awaits a response.

