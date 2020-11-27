GCSO charges grandmother of missing 3-year-old with custodial interference, child neglect/endangerment

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the TBI placed the charges. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has placed these charges.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has charged the grandmother of missing Greene County 3-year-old Zella Linklater.
According to the TBI, the grandmother, 54-year-old Belinda Wilson, has been charged with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.
Wilson remains at-large, and Zella is still missing.
If you have seen Wilson or Zella Linklater, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-798-1800.