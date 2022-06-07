ASHLAND, Ky. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body along a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot has been captured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced early Tuesday morning that authorities arrested Bradley Miller, 43, with the assistance from Kentucky State Police. Investigators learned that Miller may have been in the Ashland area.

Investigators on Saturday issued warrants for his arrest on several charges, including first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The charges stem from the death of a 48-year-old Johnson City woman identified as Athena Saunders, who investigators revealed had been Miller’s girlfriend.

Police found Saunders’ body on Monday, May 30. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear at this time, and her body has been sent for an autopsy.

Authorities on Monday added Miller to the TBI’s Most Wanted list and posted a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The TBI did not release any more information regarding Miller’s arrest. This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and on WJHL.com.