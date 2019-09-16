TBI: Male suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton early Monday morning.

According to the TBI, just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, a patrol officer with the Elizabethton Police Department observed suspicious activity around a vehicle in the 700 block of East Elk Avenue.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Elizabethton https://t.co/2qZTLcRXnO — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 16, 2019

The TBI says the officer made contact with a male subject and asked him to identify himself, at which point the man ran, leading the officer on a foot pursuit.

A second officer caught up with the man at the 200 block of Academy Street and attempted to take him into custody.

TBI reports that for reasons still under investigation, the man pulled out a handgun and fired at the officer.

Both officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were harmed in the incident.

The TBI says no residents were affected over the course of the incident.

The man has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethon.

The TBI tweeted saying the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Academy Street in Elizabethton.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Academy Street in Elizabethton. PIO @TBILeslie will provide additional details when possible. pic.twitter.com/q8cms0k1lX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 16, 2019

The Elizabethton Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred in the early morning hours.

The TBI is currently investigating the circumstances.

More details are expected from the TBI soon.





This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.