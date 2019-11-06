TBI assisting Unicoi County deputies in search for missing man

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are assisting the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Lucas Vance, 35, of Marbelton Road.

Vance was last seen on October 29th at his home.

Sheriff Hensley said in an update on social media Wednesday that his department was continuing to follow every lead and that the TBI was assisting in the investigation.

There is also now a billboard visible from W. Walnut Street and State of Franklin Road in Johnson City that has a photo of Lucas Vance and says “Missing person…Call your local Sheriff Office”

Sheriff Hensley said if you have any information about Vance’s whereabouts to call the Unicoi County Sheriff Department at 423-743–1850.

