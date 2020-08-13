LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

TBI assisting Johnson County in search for missing Butler man

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted on social media Thursday that they are assisting law enforcement in Johnson County in the search for a missing Butler man.

According to a previous release from Johnson County, Allen Boy McGee, 67, was last seen on August 6.

The release says McGee was last seen in the Butler area of the county.

McGee could be traveling in a red 2020 Kia Soul with the TN registration 8R2-8J1.

In the TBI’s post on social media it read in part, “67-year-old Allen McGee suffers from a known medical condition.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss