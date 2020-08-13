TBI assisting Johnson County in search for missing Butler man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted on social media Thursday that they are assisting law enforcement in Johnson County in the search for a missing Butler man.

According to a previous release from Johnson County, Allen Boy McGee, 67, was last seen on August 6.

The release says McGee was last seen in the Butler area of the county.

McGee could be traveling in a red 2020 Kia Soul with the TN registration 8R2-8J1.

In the TBI’s post on social media it read in part, “67-year-old Allen McGee suffers from a known medical condition.”