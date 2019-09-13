TBI asking for help locating missing Sullivan County 15-year-old

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help locating a missing teenager.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Katherine Chatman.

TBI says she was last seen Wednesday in Blountville.

Chatman is described as 5′ 8″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be traveling in a silver Chevrolet HHR with Tennessee tag Y37-03P.

Anyone who may have seen Chatman is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331.

