TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office still active in search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A statement posted to social media by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office insists that the sheriff’s office is still actively investigating the Summer Wells case.

The social media statement states that the HCSO is still following up on tips pertaining to the Summer Wells missing persons case.

The sheriff’s office also said they are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying an older Toyota Tacoma that investigators believe is connected to the case.

According to the statement, the case is one of the highest priorities of the HCSO.

At this time Wells has been missing for almost four months, and the Summer Wells reward fund has surpassed $40,000.

In a recent interview, the father of Summer stated that he did not want the reward fund to expire. Originally, the reward fund was set to expire at the end of December, however, since that interview the fund’s expiration date has been extended.

The fund was established in late June 2021 by the Church Hill Rescue Squad. If Summer is not found by the fund’s expiration date, the rescue squad says the money raised will go to the Child Advocacy Center.