CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a fire led to the destruction of the Southern Craft BBQ location on Watauga Lake, state and local police are investigating what led to the blaze.

According to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley requested assistance from the state agency for an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Crews were previously dispatched to the location on Aug. 8, 2022 after a fire broke out inside of an exterior wall. In a statement to News Channel 11 provided the next day, business owners said that incident was caused by faulty wiring which had since been removed.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office representatives confirmed the investigation in a statement on Thursday and said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.