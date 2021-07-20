TBI agents on scene of active investigation in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an active investigation in Kingsport Tuesday morning.

According to Leslie Earhart, a public information officer with the TBI, agents are present in the 500 block of Center Street “as part of an active and ongoing investigation.”

Earhart said that due to the nature of the investigation, no further details are available.

Tom Patton, the public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, told News Channel 11 that Kingsport officers are assisting the TBI.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.