TBI: 7 men arrested after Northeast Tennessee joint human trafficking investigation

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven men have been arrested and accused of attempting to solicit sex from minors after a joint Northeast Tennessee investigation.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents with the bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit conducted a two-day undercover operation.

The operation started on June 9 and was ” aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee.”

During the investigation, authorities planted “decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.”

TBI states the purpose of the decoys advertisements was to identify people who were hoping to have commercial sex with minors.

Seven men were arrested and booked into the Unicoi County Jail as a result of the operation. The release provided the following identities and charges of the suspects:

Mark Daniel Higgins (DOB 1/31/62), Asheville, NC: Solicitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, Solicitation of a Minor

TBI reports the following law enforcement agencies were part of the operation:

Erwin Police Department

Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Jonesborough Police Department

Office of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin

For more information on the TBI’s efforts to combat human trafficking, click here.