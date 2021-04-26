TBI: 1 shot, transported to hospital after shooting in downtown Johnson City Saturday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in an investigation after one person was shot in downtown Johnson City Saturday morning.

According to the TBI, the shooting occurred at the corner of Cherry Street and Spring Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

TBI reports one person was shot and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Monday morning.

You can read the full statement from the TBI below: