Tazewell High School students rally to save softball coach’s job

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Students from Tazewell High School showed up to a school board meeting in an attempt to save their long-serving softball coach’s job.

Earlier this month the Tazewell County School Board voted to not bring back high school softball coach Tom Keene, however, student-athletes did not agree with the decision.

In response, the students started an online petition in an attempt to save Keene’s job.

The petition racked up 1,200 signatures in just one week.

In addition to the petition, students showed up at a school board meeting on Monday stating that there would not stand by and let their coach be turned away.

“We believe that what the school board did to the long Tazewell High School softball coach is wrong, and we’re going to stand up for him the same way he stands up for us on the field,” said Macie Alford, a junior at Tazewell High School.

The school board met in another session where they decided to reinstate Keene to his position of softball coach for the next season.

Division Superintendent Chris Stacy said that he was proud of the way that the students showed up to make their voices heard.