Tazewell County to vote to become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary in December

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders in Tazewell County, Virginia will vote on whether or not to become a Second Amendment sanctuary in early December.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors will vote to possibly approve the resolution on December 3.

The proposed resolution states that if passed, it will express the county’s intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.

The resolution would also express the county’s intent to provide “provisions to fund concealed weapons training” for county residents, as well as including firearm safety training in Tazewell County Public Schools.

The proposed resolution would also express intent to fund programs like ROTC, Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of America.

Similar to other counties in the region that have approved resolutions to become Second Amendment sanctuaries, Tazewell County would also eliminate funding for the enforcement of any laws or regulations that would infringe on Second Amendment rights within the county.