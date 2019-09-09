Tazewell County sheriff honored for helping to improve safety in schools

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A letter of appreciation was awarded to Tazewell County Sheriff, Brian Hieatt. The letter came from Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety.

Hieatt served as a member of the Student Safety Workgroup which was part of the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet. The group issued a report which included 20 recommendations to enhance the safety and well being of Virginia’s students.

Based on the recommendations, the Virginia General Assembly passed measures supporting student safety initiatives. Tazewell County schools benefited from two of those, a $6 million increase for school security equipment and a $500,000 increase to provide School Resource Officers.

Other recommendations which passed included mandated training for all school resource officers and school administrators, funding for threat assessment team training, school safety trainings and active shooter awareness trainings.

“This funding will help us continue the trainings and assessments we have been conducting,” Sheriff Hieatt said. “We have been doing active shooter trainings in our schools for over two years now, and created a School Safety Coordinator for Tazewell County a year ago. This year we implemented the Handle with Care program in our schools, so being appointed to this workgroup gave me an opportunity to share the ideas and advancements we have implemented in school safety here in Tazewell County with the rest of the State.”

