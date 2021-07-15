Tazewell County parents face charges in death of infant

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Two parents in North Tazewell, Virginia are facing multiple charges after their child died while in their care.

On April 22, deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a deceased infant that had been brought to the hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital before being taken to a Fayette County medical examiner.

On July 6, police received the results of a toxicology report showing Suboxone and Methadone were in the child’s system when they died.

Sgt. Conklin interviewed both parents, Kayla Nicole Stanford and Evan Ray Stanford, of North Tazewell. During the interview, both parents admitted to having Suboxone residue on their hands while touching the infant’s face and mouth.

Both parents say the child was in their bedroom from the time he went to sleep to the time they found him unresponsive.

Evan and Kayla Stanford are charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. They are being held without bond.