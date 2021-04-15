Tazewell County manufacturer to expand, creating 40 jobs

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — A Bluefield company will invest $3.2 million to expand its operations and create 40 jobs, according to regional economic officials.

Lawrence Brothers will upgrade and modernize its machinery and equipment to double production at its Bluefield facility, according to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).

The family-owned company, which fabricates metal and specializes in making mine battery trays, is expected to grow from 70 to 110 employees within five years.

The VCEDA provided a $400,000 loan to Lawrence Brothers for the expansion.

The company was founded in Bluefield in 1974.