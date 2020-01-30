Tazewell County dispatchers asking for votes to name new dispatch center puppy

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dispatchers in Tazewell County have welcomed a new furry little friend.

According to a post from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the county dispatchers adopted the 8-week-old lab/pit mix after he was surrendered to them by the previous owners.

The post says dispatchers will pay for his care out of their own pockets.

The unnamed pup will the official 911 Dispatcher Center Service Dog, according to the post.

Dispatchers have narrowed names for the puppy down to four options, but they need the public’s help to decide which is the best for their newest addition.

The options are:

Mischief

Rookie

Taser

Creed

You can vote by going to the Facebook post and writing your choice in the comments below.

The yet-to-be-named puppy will attend events and visit places like schools and senior centers to help represent the dispatch office.