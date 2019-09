TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman has been airlifted to the hospital after police say she jumped from an overpass in Tazewell County, Virginia.

Police Chief David Mills says they received the call Sunday just after 2 p.m.

The 34-year-old allegedly jumped from the overpass onto US 460 which shut down part of the roadway.

The woman was then airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Her condition is unknown this morning.