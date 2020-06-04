Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office, VSP, FBI investigating after explosive materials found at home

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple agencies are investigating after explosive and combustible materials were found inside and outside of a home in Tazewell County.

According to a release from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working with the Virginia State Police and the FBI to investigate the incident that happened on Holy Road just outside of Richlands.

The release says residents of the are may see large groups of law enforcement and could see traffic delays and power outages.

Other immediate areas like Jewell Ridge Road could be affected by this as well, according to the release.

TCSO says some residents may be asked to leave their homes for a period time as a safety precaution, but they will most likely be able to return later Thursday or Friday.

The investigation is expected to be conducted in the area until at least the start of the weekend.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call the 911 Center at 276-988-0902.