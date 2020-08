TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Some people in Tazewell County, Virginia have reportedly received face masks from China in the mail that they did not order.

Just like the unwanted seeds, the sheriff’s office is warning folks to throw these away.

In a social media post Monday, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office recommended that people throw away the unwanted masks. Adding that people should not wear or use the masks, but just “throw the mask away”