Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking at-large murder suspect after Wednesday homicide

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man after a homicide in the Tannersville section of the county.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Gabriel Layne Peery is being sought as a murder suspect after a homicide in the Tannersville area late on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office also reports there was a malicious wounding in the Thompson Valley area of the County.

In the release, Peery is referred to as a murder suspect at-large.

Peery, whose last known address is in Saltville, is considered a person of interest in both incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

The public is urged not to approach Perry and to take extreme caution.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Peery, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (276) 988-0645.