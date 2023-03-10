TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is looking for volunteers to join a program that will give law enforcement more eyes and ears in the community.

According to a release from the TCSO, applications are being accepted for men and women to join the office’s Posse Program. The volunteer program provides training opportunities in areas like basic medical needs, school safety, search and rescue techniques and law enforcement procedures.

The release states members of the Posse Program will learn about all aspects of the TCSO and its divisions.

“Establishing a Volunteer Posse Program, not only gives us extra eyes and ears around the county but gives us a specialized group we can call upon during various emergency situations,” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt in the release.

Those interested should be available for training sessions in the evening for two weeks and afterward they should be willing to attend one training per month.

In the event members of the program are needed in an emergency, volunteers should be ready to assist across the county. Anyone interested is asked to email brian.triplett@tcsova.org for an application or with questions. Interested parties can also call 276-988-1108.