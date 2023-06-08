TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man from Tazewell County won more than $800,000 from an online Virginia Lottery game.

A release from the lottery states that George Cole won the jackpot from the online game, The Lamp. The $886,819 jackpot was the largest online prize the Virginia Lottery had seen since starting online play in 2020.

Cole, of North Tazewell, told lottery officials that he does not have any immediate plans for the money aside from paying bills.

The release states that Virginia Lottery profits benefit K-12 education in the state. Last fiscal year, Tazewell County received almost $5.6 million in lottery funds.