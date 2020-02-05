Tazewell Co. Board of Supervisors discuss possibility of leaving Va., becoming part of West Virginia

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One Southwest Virginia community is looking at the possibility of seceding from the Commonwealth.

It’s all part of the push of “Vexit,” a proposal to have Virginia communities unhappy with the state government to secede and become part of West Virginia.

Tazewell County’s Board of Supervisors discussed the measure Tuesday night as part of a public hearing.

As of Tuesday, the proposal is just in the discussion phase.

If the county were to try and secede, they would need approval from both state legislators, governors, the United States Congress and President Trump himself.