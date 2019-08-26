Tazewell Co. authorities seek woman after 14-year-old autistic son was abandoned for 5 days

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a woman who is considered a person of special interest in an investigation.

The sheriff’s office posted to their Facebook page, saying that Tami Faith Compton, 41, is currently facing child abuse and neglect charges after her 14-year-old autistic son was found abandoned.

Compton’s son was apparently abandoned for five days at a home in the Thompson Valley area without supervision and a “minimal amount of food.”

The post also says investigators found the home was contaminated with a large amount of dog feces.

Compton is also known as Tami Faith Sanchez.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-988-0645. All calls and tips will be confidential and left anonymous.