Tazewell Co. authorities seek Richlands man last seen March 14

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Richlands Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen on March 14.

According to a post from RPD, Richard Timothy Honaker, 36, was last seen in the Richlands area in a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The post also says he typically wears a camouflage coat with a tan jacket as well.

Honaker is described as a 6’0″ white man weighing 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and red hair, which is reportedly shaven.

He also has several tattoos on his arms and neck.

A flyer from the Aware Foundation of Virginia was shared Tuesday night by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. The flyer says Honaker is known to “frequent the areas of Kingsport, TN, Buchanan, VA & the Cherokee National Forest.

The Aware Foundation reports Honaker’s family has offered a reward for information that could lead to his Honaker’s location.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richlands police at 276-964-9134.