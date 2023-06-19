JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pleas that budget committee members continue putting all of Washington County’s rural sales tax revenue into education may not have fallen on deaf ears Monday, but they were met with silence.

Mayor Joe Grandy and the four commissioners who serve on the committee made no comment about a proposed change to tax disbursements that would leave the Johnson City and Washington County schools each about $2 million short of what they had initially budgeted. That change would help Washington County avoid a property tax increase while passing a budget that includes significant employee raises and other investments.

State law requires half of rural local option sales tax funds go to local education agencies, but the second half can be spent at a county’s pleasure. In most counties it goes into the general fund, but Washington County resolved in the early 1990s to put all the money (the tax is 2.5%) into education.

The draft budget would put that second half, about $4 million, back into county coffers for the first time in three decades. The $4 million that the sales tax change would bring into county coffers would require a property tax increase of about 11 cents to replace.

A retired county schoolteacher and two city school board members asked committee members to reconsider the plan.

“I’ve been here time and again asking this board to please preserve the monies that you’re thinking about voting away for the school system, both Johnson City and Washington County,” retired David Crockett High School teacher Jamie Freeman said.

Retired Washington County teacher Jamie Freeman addresses the county’s budget committee Monday, June 19, 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

Freeman said the school board has fought hard to get additional local funding “that’s created the quality, the step up that we’re experiencing right now. Things are going pretty good in Washington County Schools because of quality, because of money, because we pay for the things that we need to regress.”

Also in the audience were six other county commissioners, including Jodi Jones, who said with all local sales tax going to schools, property taxes are the only other way for the county to raise revenues. She said despite significant new residential development, revenues from property tax are projected to add only about 1% to the county’s budget in the coming fiscal year.

“Raising those property taxes is an option that folks on the commission are pretty unwilling to exercise unless absolutely necessary,” Jones said.

She said Washington County remains an outlier statewide in its practice of giving all sales tax collected in unincorporated areas to the schools. She said people who live in the city and the county benefit from county funded services beyond the schools, including the county jail, the trustee’s and clerk’s services and what she called the county’s “very well-maintained” roads.

“Those are all things we take pride in in our county and want to continue to maintain and upgrade,” she said.

Jones said, however, that the burden this decision could place on schools weighs heavily into her decision-making process ahead of Thursday.

“I feel very much that we need to preserve the excellent school systems we have and I would love to see us take a conservative approach when it comes to backing off funds toward the schools,” she said.

That’s similar to an idea Johnson City School Board member Beth Simpson floated during Monday’s public hearing.

“If you ultimately have to take money from education at least don’t do it all at once,” Simpson asked. “Take some incremental steps so that it is not a sudden shock to our budget.”

Jones said she supported discussing “stepping that money back” over two or three years.

“To supplement we would need to increase property taxes, but basically it would be kind of a hybrid model over years,” Jones said. She said she supports smaller but more regular incremental property tax increases that can allow county residents to know what to expect and as the county commission can predict budget needs.

But Jones doesn’t expect a majority of the 15 commissioners to get behind that approach.

“I think what on balance what others would like to do is save everyone those tax increases this year but then very seriously be looking at those for next year.”

She’s now in her fifth budget season and said the commission has been “patching” the budget each year.

“We come up short every year, we find some money here, find some money there, we make a one-time reallocation we kind of try and hold it together,” Jones said, adding that she appreciates the conservative approach the budget committee has taken to budgets.

“Now we have an obligation not only to carefully budget the money but to communicate with taxpayers and help taxpayers plan for potential increases to their property tax in the future.”

Wait and see approach at the city

Johnson City Schools completed its fiscal 2024 budget in May. If the full county commission upholds the recommendation the budget committee made Monday, “we’ll have to figure out how to fill a $2 million hole,” School Board Chairwoman Kathy Hall said.

“We either have to cut programs or find income from other places.”

Asked at its own budget news conference late last week if the city was discussing whether to backfill that expected deficit, Johnson City’s City Manager, Cathy Ball, said she wouldn’t speculate on the future.

Washington County budget committee members Ben Carder, Richard Tucker, Larry England and Mayor Joe Grandy at Monday’s final hearing on the fiscal 2024 budget. (Photo: WJHL)

“To my knowledge it’s not a done deal and until the county votes on this we would not believe it is a done deal and we have not made any provisions to look at doing that,” she said.

She said city leaders were still trying to understand how the final proposal will look. “I would tell you anything that takes money away from the city school system we would not be in favor of.”

While the county would retain the chance to shift some of that money back to schools — a luxury the city doesn’t have — retired county teacher Freeman minced no words. He said he was okay with increased taxes and that they help support everything from roads and water projects to schools.

“Schools are at the top of that list for a reason,” Freeman said. “Because of the human lives, those children that are there, that are the future.

“If you feel like I’m lecturing you, I am. I’m a teacher. I get scolded all the time by the public. I’m afraid there’s some thin skin in here with some of the tactics you did last time. I didn’t plan on talking like this, but it’s upsetting that you would take away this money for the progress we’ve made.”

The only discussion commissioners did engage in involved an additional $268,000 they were being asked to add in order to cover $2 an hour raises for all employees. Those making above $50,000 annually were initially going to get $1 an hour raises.

Rather than put that into the budget for fiscal 2024, commissioners allocated $150,000 out of the county’s current fund balance to be used if department heads actually need additional money to make sure all employees get the $2 an hour.

Commissioner Richard Tucker said his primary motivation was helping the lower-paid employees with a raise that would mean a gross of $80 more per week.

“We talked about doing this because of inflation and how much $2 (an hour), $80 more would put groceries on the table,” Tucker said. “That was the reason behind all this.”