Tax preparers: Season has been ‘hectic,’ filing extension should help

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Internal Revenue Service announced this week that the federal income tax filing due date for the 2020 tax year will be extended from April 15 to May 17.

Tax preparers across the Tri-Cities said they have had appointments booked up for weeks. Some said this tax season has been “Hectic. Very hectic,” and this extension should help ease their workload just a bit.

“It’ll help, because it gives us a little bit more time to get caught up because we’ve had a lot of different issues with unemployment, and the stimulus – we get a lot of calls about the stimulus – people want their money, and they need their money yesterday, and so we get a lot of calls about why they haven’t gotten it and of course, we don’t know why they don’t have it because we actually don’t issue the checks, we can apply for check this idea and receive one but we don’t actually issue the check, and a lot of people are really worried, a lot of people need the money,” Libby Marcus, a tax preparer in Kingsport, said.

The number of clients has increased for most in the industry due to certain changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve gotten a lot of new clients, and a lot of the older clients still, and a lot of people that are calling just to get their money back, just to get the stimulus money that they didn’t receive for one reason or another, if they moved, if they move locations it’s possible that IRS has sent their money to that location. And then if there’s nobody there by that name to receive it, then the person either puts it back in the mailbox, or they just don’t get a check. So, we can apply for that check-in, and I’m assuming that the agency can tell if that check is being issued and it’s not being cashed. If it hasn’t been cashed then they can easily put a stop payment on it, and then reissue another one,” Marcus added.

At Milligan University, Economics Professor David Campbell is a member of the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. He said he hopes this extension will allow them to accommodate more people since they will be able to set more appointments.

“Usually we have a pretty regular following, right, you know, same people come year after year, and this year it’s been mixed up a little bit,” he said.

“Our site is that people come to us, to get their tax rate taxes done. Our students prepare them, we read the faculty review them, and then we file them, and we do it all for free. And these are people, a lot of the people who come to us, give me an idea of their level of technical ability, a lot of them don’t have email addresses. And so you know going online to file your taxes for free is, I mean, you know, you might as well ask them to jump to the moon. I mean, they just don’t know. And so we do for us we have three Saturdays during the spring where we prepare in total, about 200 tax return, funds from people in the community and file them. We do it all for them for free,” Campbell added.

As a volunteer, he said in his experience, people who expect to receive money in the form of tax returns tend to file early, and people who owe taxes tend to wait out most of the season. He said volunteers usually work with the early birds, and paid tax preparers usually work with those who might now.

“To be honest, people who are getting money back, are generally pretty quick on the draw, so forgive the pun,” he explained. “Whereas in terms of, in the people, we work with in terms of VITA programs are more of the lower-income people who are going to be getting refundable credits like the Earned Income Credit, child tax credit, the refundable portions, whereas the paid preparers, they’re normally working with people who are probably paying taxes and owing money, and so it’s actually a little bit more help for them than it is the lower-income folks, but you know to the extent it gives us all a little bit more time to get people in it’s certainly helpful.”

Either way, Campbell said the extension should help more than it could hurt and Marcus agreed.

Tax preparer Libby Marcus told me clients can't physically come to her office due to COVID-19, so communication is key this tax season. The main takeaway: "a good phone number is essential."@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/H0aZLHVaDM — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 20, 2021

Marcus said her office has been physically closed to clients, operating mostly via email and phone, due to the pandemic. She added that this has caused another wave of problems.

“One thing that we have a big huge problem with is people changing their phone numbers or taking their landlines out. And we don’t have any way to get in contact with them to ask them for information. They just a lot of time we don’t have anybody coming in because of the COVID. Everybody just drops it off. Now, it’s worked out really well for us and that’s what we do is just they drop it off here, but a good phone number is essential,” she explained.

The IRS said that even with the extension, you should still file your taxes as soon as possible. The agency said filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers receive any remaining stimulus payments.

“If it’s impossible for you to get everything together, it’s best to get an extension just in case,” Marcus urged filers.

Tax preparers said that if your tax returns are rejected for some reason, the IRS will notify you of what needs to be fixed or amended.

“Usually, when a tax return is rejected, which means that’s why it’s not processed, they will- IRS will send you a message and tell you why what you need to do. Sometimes the social security number if you’re claiming a dependent then that social security number has already been used by somebody else. If that’s the case, you have to mail it in. If they just if a social security number has been transposed, then you can check it. Or lots of times when somebody gets married, they forget to change their name on the social security card. So they’ll give their married name, but it doesn’t match up with social security. So they’ll reject that return, and the amendment that you can do to that is just put in the name that matches what they want, and then make sure that next year that you do change your name,” Marcus explained.

When it comes to issues such as this, tax preparers say it seems to be happening more regularly this year and that their phones are ringing non-stop with questions. They told News Channel 11, calls are welcome.

“As always, it’ll be an interesting tax season. It already is,” Campbell said.

To learn more about the tax filing deadline, click HERE.