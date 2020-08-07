Tax-free holiday weekends begin in Tennessee and Virginia Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shoppers and restaurant goers alike can enjoy tax-free weekends in the Volunteer State and the Commonwealth starting Friday, August 7.

The holiday weekend is Tennessee’s second sales tax holiday of 2020.

Last weekend, Tennessee had a tax-free weekend on school supplies, technology and clothing.

The August 7-9 Tennessee tax holiday applies to purchases of food and drink at restaurants and is designed to help the industry recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday began at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and runs until 11:59 p.m. on August 9.

The tax exemption also applies to limited service restaurants, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

For more information on Tennessee’s second tax-free holiday, click here.

In Virginia, shoppers won’t have to pay sales tax on school supplies, clothing and hurricane and emergency preparedness items, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

The department also says certain Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products will be exempt from sales tax over the weekend.

Eligible items include:

School supplies valued at $20 or less per item

Clothing and footwear valued at $100 or less per item

Portable generators valued at $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws valued at $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories valued at $60 or less per item

Other emergency items valued at $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products bought for home or personal use valued at $2,500 or less per item

For more information on Virginia’s tax-free weekend, click here.