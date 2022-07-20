JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a family searches for a new home with the help of a 10-year-old friend, a local tattoo parlor stepped in to raise funds with an interesting twist.

“We’re giving back to the community,” organizer Zach Kaskell said. “It’s really important and just it’s really a good cause and it’s something that it’s kind of taboo one of those things like ‘oh, hey, heavily tattooed people’ like no, dude, we like to give back to the community and everything. So it’s a good cause and nobody should ever worry about going without a home.”

In an effort to help raise funds for a family of 7 on the verge of homelessness, Gold Cross Tattoo Co. in Downtown Johnson City is hosting a “flash tattoo” event, providing tattoos ranging from $100-150.

MORE: https://t.co/rsNTxnFeVh

Here are some of the designs to choose from: pic.twitter.com/pEQ7ixmvku — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 20, 2022

Grayson Fink has already raised over $8,000 of his $9,000 gift goal, which will cover and Gold Cross Tattoo Co. wants to chip in with a little fresh ink.

Starting at noon Wednesday, anyone who visits Gold Cross Tattoo company can pick from 17 different “flash” designs created specifically for the fundraiser.

Black and grey versions of the designs are available for $100 per person, and full-color versions are available at $150 per person. The designs can only be done on arms and legs, and no alterations are available.

All proceeds from the tattoo sales will go to help Grayson’s best friend Ariana and her family of seven that are hoping to use it for a down payment on a new home.