ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is bringing back Irish dishes that settlers cooked over their own home fires hundreds of years ago.

According to a Facebook post from the park, museum curator Chad Bogart will be cooking on an open hearth and teaching visitors about the history of Irish settlers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“By the time of the Revolutionary War, over 100,000 immigrants from Ireland had settled in America,” the post reads. “They brought with them a vibrant cultural heritage that persists throughout the United States, but especially here in the Southern Appalachian region.”

The demonstration will take place in the park’s Fort Watauga, and visitors will get the chance to learn 18th century cooking techniques and recipes.