JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A day-long celebration of Appalachian cuisine will take place in downtown Jonesborough this summer.

The Taste of Tennessee festival is set for Saturday, June 18, according to The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will mark the first time the event has taken place in person. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 event was held online and the 2021 event was canceled. Organizers say 4,000 people participated in the 2020 online festival.

The motto for this year’s festival is, “All things edible, all things Appalachian!”

“Our goal is to get people excited about Appalachian cuisine, past and present,” Heritage Alliance Programming Coordinator Megan Cullen Twell said in a release. “That’s our main objective with this event — to connect people to food and to each other.”

The event will include live music, food, special guest presentations, vendors, and contests. One of the featured events will be a cake baking “Take the Cake” competition for home cooks, professionals, and children. A public tasting of the entries will be offered.

More information can be found at heritageall.org.