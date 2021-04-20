Taste of Greeneville event canceled

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers have announced the cancelation of this year’s Taste of Greeneville event.

Taste of Greeneville was set for May 4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

According to organizer Main Street: Greeneville, the decision to cancel this year’s event was due to several issues affecting local restaurants, including the availability of food, food costs, and staffing issues.

Organizers hope to continue the event in the future.

“We are truly sorry for this,” Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville, said in a news release. “We continue to encourage our members and everyone in the community to support local businesses via dine in, carry out and delivery. They deserve our support.”

All tickets purchased through Eventbrite will be refunded through the original method of payment. Those with tickets purchased at the Main Street: Greeneville office or from a member of Main Street: Greeneville or Greeneville Woman’s Club may request a refund by going to the Main Street: Greeneville office at 310 S. Main Street prior to April 30. Ticket money not refunded by the deadline will be donated to the organizers to be used toward their local projects.

Anyone with questions may call 423-639-7102.