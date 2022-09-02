CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday.

According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the Subway in the Hampton area.

Officers responded to the area and determined there was no danger to any school. It was reported that a private citizen on private property had discharged a firearm for target practice.

As a result, schools were placed on a temporarily soft lockdown as a precaution due to the nature of the original 911 call, which was lifted once officers found there was no threat to the schools.