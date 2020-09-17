Tar-like substance sprayed on cars in Carter County, local construction company investigating

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local construction company said they are investigating what caused a tar-like sticky substance to be sprayed on several cars along a Carter County roadway.

Grant Summers of Summers and Taylor said the bonding agent was sprayed onto several cars at a repair shop along Highway 321 in Hampton.

Summers said there was only one operator inside the repair vehicle spraying the agent and they are now investigating to see if the error was due to the operator or if it was an equipment malfunction.

Summers said they are working with the repair shop owner on a resolution and that the incident is a rare and unfortunate occurrence.