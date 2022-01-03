Tapped as new AG’s chief deputy, Slemp hopes what works in Wise can work Commonwealth-wide

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Chuck Slemp is proud of what the Wise County commonwealth’s attorney office has achieved in the area of elder abuse prevention, substance abuse and providing people second chances with programs like Wise Works.

Now the 40-year-old hopes some of what he calls “smart criminal justice reform” can translate to a larger area of impact as he heads to Richmond as incoming Attorney General Jason Miyares’s chief deputy.

“Wise County over the last six years has led the way on elder abuse issues, on substance abuse issues, we were the first needle exchange in the state, we were the first multidisciplinary elder abuse team in the state,” Slemp, who has been commonwealth’s attorney in the county since 2015, told News Channel 11 Monday after the announcement from Miyares’s team.

Chuck Slemp

Slemp also mentioned Wise Works, which allows qualifying people convicted of a crime, most often non-violent drug or alcohol offenses, to work off their hours in the community in lieu of jail.

He said all the programs have been developed with one thing in mind.

“We want to make the criminal justice system better for the participants and safer for our community and have our community be safer in the process.”

Slemp, who will manage day-to-day operations for Miyares’s office, said those goals are shared by Miyares, who narrowly defeated incumbent Mark Herring in the Nov. 2, 2021 election. He said Miyares pledged to make criminal justice a priority and showed he would by hiring multiple commonwealth’s attorneys (Virginia’s term for prosecutors) to high-level posts.

“Over the past six to eight years there’s been a lot of radical change in Virginia and voices of victims have been lost, and law enforcement’s discouraged and a lot of changes to the criminal justice system haven’t been what’s best for the average citizen,” Slemp said.

He touted the broadened awareness of elder abuse, as well as new focus on computer crimes and human trafficking, as pluses from Herring’s two terms. But he said the past two years have brought “a shift away from that positive change toward…victims don’t have a voice anymore, the community doesn’t have a choice in the final outcome of a jury trial, the sentence. They’ve taken that away from the average citizen.”

When Virginia eliminated sentencing by juries for non-capital offenses in 2020 it was one of just six states still using that practice.

Slemp worked for three different state attorneys general early in his career starting with fellow Southwest Virginian Jerry Kilgore. He said he expects to be part of a Miyares administration that implements what he called “smart criminal justice reform.”

“The kind that we’ve implemented in Wise that gives individuals an opportunity for a second chance, a chance to prove themselves, a chance to make a difference in their community,” he said.

Slemp said he believes Miyares can have success even with a divided government. Virginia’s House of Delegates flipped to a 52-48 Republican majority in November’s elections but state Senate elections aren’t until 2023 and Democrats hold a 21-19 edge.

“We’re trying to build consensus on good change and smart criminal justice reform and I think we’ve got a perfect unique opportunity to fix some of the mistakes that were made in the last four years, correct some of the problems that we’re seeing and also move forward with a new agenda that I think will make Virginia safer,” he said.

Slemp is married and has two sons aged 12 and 10. He said he’ll maintain a residence in his native Wise County.

His chief deputy, Steven Davis, will succeed Slemp until a special election can be held.

“We prayed about it,” Slemp said of the decision to take the new job. “I spent a lot of time thinking, ‘is this the right move, is this the right time?'”

“And I kept being reminded of the words at my alma mater, Regent University, which is ‘we’re training leaders to change the world.’ I have an opportunity to change the world here in Wise, but with this opportunity…I have an opportunity to change the world on a larger scale.

“I wake up every morning excited to go to work, to try to make a difference in others’ lives. And now I have that same opportunity on a much larger scale and I’m really excited about it.”