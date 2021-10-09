Live music, kids’ activities for Fall Fest at Bays Mountain Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park is making sure fall is at the forefront of Saturday’s activities with Fall Fest, a special celebration of the beautiful time of year for the park’s 50th anniversary.

According to the park’s website, visitors on Saturday will find events for all ages scattered throughout the park in addition to usual offerings.

Children’s activities are planned for 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will include pumpkin painting, airbrush tattoos, crafts and more.

Live music from Monroeville can be heard at the Bays Mountain Amphitheater at 4:00 p.m. with performances by local musicians every hour and a half from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well.

For guests who work up an appetite exploring the park, food trucks will be parked in front of the visitor’s center and a cake walk will be hosted at the Lily Pad Pavilion at 3:00 p.m. with donated baked goods.

Participation is free with regular park admission and guests will receive an activity map at the gatehouse.